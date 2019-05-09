RTC union ups the ante, serves strike notice

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The central committee of National Mazdoor Union (NMU) served a strike notice on AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) vice chairman and managing director N V Surendra Babu at RTC House at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) here on Wednesday to mount pressure on the management over fulfil their demands.

In a press release, NMU State president PV Raman Reddy said that the major demands of the union included payment of 40 per cent arrears to the employees, merger of the RTC with the State government, allocation of financial grant of `1,000 crore per annum until the corporation emerged out of losses, increase in retirement age of employees from 58 years to 60, exemption of Motor Vehicle (MV) Tax for a period for 10 years and gradual reduction in number of private buses hired by the corporation.

The NMU leader stated that the recognised Employees Union (EU) body had failed on all fronts in ensuring the implementation of the long pending demands of the employees. “Hence, NMU didn’t join the Joint Action Committee (JAC) constituted under the leadership of EU and we will hit the streets after May 22 if the RTC management fails to concede our demands,” he said. NMU chief vice president DSP Rao, vice president P Siva Reddy, joint secretary PVV Mohan and secretary K Sriramulu were present on the occasion.