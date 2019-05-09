Home Cities Vijayawada

RTC union ups the ante, serves strike notice

To hit the streets after May 22 if their pending demands are not conceded

Published: 09th May 2019 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

National Mazadoor Union handing over strike notice to RTC vice chairman and managing director N V Surendra Babu in Vijayawada on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The central committee of National Mazdoor Union (NMU) served a strike notice on AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) vice chairman and managing director N V Surendra Babu at RTC House at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) here on Wednesday to mount pressure on the management over fulfil their demands.

In a press release, NMU State president PV Raman Reddy said that the major demands of the union included payment of 40 per cent arrears to the employees, merger of the RTC with the State government, allocation of financial grant of `1,000 crore per annum until the corporation emerged out of losses, increase in retirement age of employees from 58 years to 60, exemption of Motor Vehicle (MV) Tax for a period for 10 years and gradual reduction in number of private buses hired by the corporation.

The NMU leader stated that the recognised Employees Union (EU) body had failed on all fronts in ensuring the implementation of the long pending demands of the employees. “Hence, NMU didn’t join the Joint Action Committee (JAC) constituted under the leadership of EU and we will hit the streets after May 22 if the RTC management fails to concede our demands,” he said. NMU chief vice president DSP Rao, vice president P Siva Reddy, joint secretary PVV Mohan and secretary K Sriramulu were present on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp