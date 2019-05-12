Home Cities Vijayawada

Education department mulls counselling for students after Class X results

According to a World Health Organization (WHO) report, suicide is the second leading cause of death among 15 and 29-year-olds, globally.

Published: 12th May 2019 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Kiranmai Tutika
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Rising cases of suicides by students who fail to excel in academics has prompted the School Education Department to plan counselling sessions for Class X pupils after the results are announced. 

Not only these sessions are meant to motivate them, but also to give the students guidance on career. Teachers have been entrusted with the responsibility to identify those who are weak in studies and give them motivation before the announcement of results on May 14. 

According to a World Health Organization (WHO) report, suicide is the second leading cause of death among 15 and 29-year-olds, globally. This year, over 6.2 lakh students have appeared for Class X examinations. The officials aim to prevent students from going into depression due to poor performance in exams. 

According to reports, 26 students end their life in India every 24 hours. However, the initiative lacks clarity as schools have declared holidays. A senior official in the education department said, “Even our neighbouring State, Telangana, is also coming up with a similar initiative.

We will ask students, who fail in the exams, and their parents to come for counselling so that they can be motivated. Even the teachers can help us by identifying those who are weak in studies and counsel them.”

Commenting on the issue, Controller of Examinations A Subbareddy said: “On an average, around 95 per cent clear SSC exams and only a few fail. Students themselves must be strong enough to face their results and move on. The plan is yet to be discussed with higher officials.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
School Education Department World Health Organization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp