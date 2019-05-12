Education department mulls counselling for students after Class X results

Kiranmai Tutika By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Rising cases of suicides by students who fail to excel in academics has prompted the School Education Department to plan counselling sessions for Class X pupils after the results are announced.

Not only these sessions are meant to motivate them, but also to give the students guidance on career. Teachers have been entrusted with the responsibility to identify those who are weak in studies and give them motivation before the announcement of results on May 14.

According to a World Health Organization (WHO) report, suicide is the second leading cause of death among 15 and 29-year-olds, globally. This year, over 6.2 lakh students have appeared for Class X examinations. The officials aim to prevent students from going into depression due to poor performance in exams.

According to reports, 26 students end their life in India every 24 hours. However, the initiative lacks clarity as schools have declared holidays. A senior official in the education department said, “Even our neighbouring State, Telangana, is also coming up with a similar initiative.

We will ask students, who fail in the exams, and their parents to come for counselling so that they can be motivated. Even the teachers can help us by identifying those who are weak in studies and counsel them.”

Commenting on the issue, Controller of Examinations A Subbareddy said: “On an average, around 95 per cent clear SSC exams and only a few fail. Students themselves must be strong enough to face their results and move on. The plan is yet to be discussed with higher officials.”