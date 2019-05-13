Jana Sena is based on ideology, says Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has reiterated that change is taking place in the State and it will be visible in the new Legislative Assembly once the election results are out.

Addressing a review meeting with party leaders at his residence--cum-party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Sunday, the actor-turned-politician maintained that his party would not mind speculations on victory and vote share.

“People are the power of the Jana Sena and not the media blitzkrieg that other parties rely on. At the time of Praja Rajyam Party, people had come with a desire, but not with ideology. However, it was not the case with the JSP. Here ideology is the basis of the Jana Sena. I do not fear defeat or care what the outcome would be. All I am concerned about is to strive for change, which certainly happen,” Kalyan said.

After listening to the experiences of the party candidates during electioneering, the JSP chief said in politics, patience is the foremost requirement.