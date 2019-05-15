Home Cities Vijayawada

94% students clear SSC exams; East Godavari best performer with 98%

33,972 students — 29,016 from pvt schools and 3,404 from ZP schools — get 10 GPA; girls outshine boys

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With 98.19%  pass percentage, East Godavari is the best performing district in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations, results of which were released here on Tuesday. Nellore district is at the bottom of the list with 83.19% pass percentage.

Girls, with 95.09% pass percentage, outperformed boys (94.68 per cent). As many as 6,32,898 candidates, both regular and private, had appeared for the examinations conducted between March 18 and April 3. Among the private candidates, 61.84 per cent of girls and 56.72 per cent of boys cleared the exams.

Addressing the media, Commissioner of School Education Department K Sandhya Rani said the department was giving school-wise results this year to ensure transparency. “Plans are afoot to remove internal marks of students. From this academic year, marks will be given to students under sports quota,  on the lines of Kerala. Proposals in this regard have been sent to the State government,” she informed.
Sandhya Rani said the overall pass percentage improved by 0.40 per cent as compared to 94.48 per cent in 2018. Residential schools secured the highest pass percentage (98.24 per cent), while aided schools stood at 87.16 per cent.

Of the total 11,690 schools, 5,464 registered 100 per cent results, while three schools, one aided and two private, recorded zero per cent results. Results of 10 students were withheld for want of certain information from their schools/camps/centres.  

As many as 33,972 students, 29,016 from private schools and 3,404 from ZP schools, got 10 grade point average (GPA). Those who seek to apply for recounting of marks can do so by visiting www.bseap.org and paying `500 per subject on or before May 30. For reverification of answer sheets, a candidate must pay `1,000 per subject.

The advanced supplementary exams would be held between June 17 and 29 from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm. June 6 is the last date for payment of fees, which can also be made online.

