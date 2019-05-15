Home Cities Vijayawada

PGECET results out, 86.55 per cent  qualify  

While 14,489 out of 16,642 candidates from AU region qualified, 5,841 out of 6,866 candidates from the SVU and 328 out of 370 candidates from the OU region qualified.

Published: 15th May 2019 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Exam, Examination

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total number of 20,986 candidates qualified in the AP   2019 held for admissions to M Tech/ M Pharm courses, the results of which were announced by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher education (APSCHE) chairman S Vijaya Raju on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media after announcing the results, Vijaya Raju said that the overall pass percentage is 86.55 per cent, which is 2.44 per cent less when compared to the previous year’s results. Out of the total 24,248 candidates who appeared for the exam, 13,456 are male candidates and 10,792 are females.
The pass percentage of female candidates is 88.49 per cent, while the pass percentage of male candidates is 84.98 per cent, he said adding that the exam was organised by Andhra University for admissions into 13 courses.

In the non-local category, out of 370 candidates, 328 qualified. Results will be available at www.sche.ap.gov.in, www.andhrauniversity.edu.in.Candidates can download their rank cards from May 20, Vijaya Raju added.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher education

