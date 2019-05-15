Home Cities Vijayawada

Special trains via city to Sec’bad, Narsapur

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway will run 20 special trains between Machilipatnam and Secunderabad, Narsapur and Hyderabad and Hyderabad and Vijayawada from June 2 onwards. Train no. 07049 Machilipatnam-Secunderabad summer special will depart Machilipatnam at 3.05 pm on June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 and reach Secunderabad at 10.45 pm the same day.

In the return direction, 07050 Secunderabad-Machilipatnam special will depart Secunderabad at 11.55 pm on June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 and reach Machilipatnam at 8.55 am the next day. Train no. 07258 Narsapur-Hyderabad summer special will depart Narsapur at 6 pm on June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 and reach Secunderabad at 3.55 am the next day. It will leave Secunderabad at 4 pm and reach Narsapur at 4.45 am the next day. Train no. 07257 Hyderabad-Vijayawada special will depart Hyderabad at 10.20 am on June 3, 10, 17, 24 and  July 1 and reach Vijayawada at 6.35 am the next day.

