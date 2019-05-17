Home Cities Vijayawada

Notify dengue cases, private hospitals told

A total of 31 dengue cases have been reported across Krishna district since January this year.

Published: 17th May 2019 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 31 dengue cases have been reported across Krishna district since January this year. However, officials have found that the 31 cases have been reported only at the government hospitals whereas the private hospitals have allegedly not been notifying the dengue cases to the district health officials.

Taking a stern step against this alleged laxity, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) I Ramesh on Thursday directed all the private institutions to notify dengue cases to the district health officials, failing which action would be initiated against them.

Speaking on the occasion of National Dengue Day on Thursday,  District Collector Md Imtiaz instructed officials concerned to take necessary action on a war footing to control dengue in the district. 

“Special medical services will be implemented across the district to control dengue. Officials concerned have been asked to conduct awareness programs. Pending sanitation works should be completed at the earliest to prevent breeding of mosquitoes,” he said. 

“Dengue is caused by female Aedes mosquito which bites only in the morning. People should take precautions to avoid the mosquitoes, especially during monsoon which is their breeding season. The number of dengue cases in Krishna district have come down due to relentless efforts by the administration over the years,” the Collector 
added. Officials have identified 30 hotspots in the district where special awareness programmes and sanitation works will soon commence to control incidence of dengue fevers.

 

