Student complains to CP against consultancy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following a complaint lodged by a student, Commissioner of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Thursday directed the officials concerned to inquire into Global Tree Consultancy, which ‘duped’ the former of Rs 9 lakh in the name of providing visa for Australia.

The complainant D Naga Sindhuja, accompanied by her parents, met the City Police Commissioner here on Thursday. In her complaint, she stated that the consultancy had failed to return `9 lakh paid by her for Australian visa after she opted out.

However, representatives of Global Tree Consultancy refuted the allegations levelled by Sindhuja. They decided to meet the Police Commissioner on Friday to furnish him the actual facts. Abhishek, head of Global Tree Consultancy, said Sindhuja applied for Australian visa to pursue her MBA at the University of Tasmania.

She paid 16,225 Australian dollars to the university in January 2019 towards fee and applied for visa in the same month. As the visa process got delayed, Sindhuja had opted out. We sent an application to the university in March for refund of fee. Generally, they take eight weeks for refund. Visa fee was also paid by them directly, he said.