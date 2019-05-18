Home Cities Vijayawada

Devineni hits out at KVP for ‘baseless’ allegations 

Devineni also appealed to the family members of Jagan to take care of the YSRC chief’s health after May 23 as he will not win the elections.

Published: 18th May 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has come down heavily on Congress MP KVP Ramachandra Rao and retired engineers from the Jana Chaitanya Vedika for making “baseless” allegations against Polavaram Irrigation Project. Alleging that a vicious campaign against the project was being done in the direction of YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Devineni claimed that the YSRCP’s hopes of forming government in the State would be dashed on May 23.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the minister questioned as to why KVP was not seeking any clarification from the Centre, which has not been releasing funds for the project execution. He slammed the Congress MP for urging the Governor to order a probe into execution of the national project.

“He shoots off letters to us, but does not question the Centre, which has to reimburse Rs 4,716 crore, or K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kavita, who filed a petition before the National Green Tribunal against the project. Then, there are some retired engineers, who did not even stay for an hour at the project site, but made allegations. They should at least spend four-six hours and interact with our officials to know how the project is being executed,” he observed. 

Talking about the rehabilitation and resettlement (R and R) procedure of the project, the minister explained that the Finance, Water Resources and other departments concerned were brainstorming to draft a plan to finish the project. It may be recalled that the R and R has been hit due to the State government’s fund crunch.
Devineni also appealed to the family members of Jagan to take care of the YSRC chief’s health after May 23 as he will not win the elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp