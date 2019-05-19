Home Cities Vijayawada

Summer specials to Hyderabad, Vizag, Kakinada

 Train no. 07461 Secunderabad-Kakinada Town special train will depart Secunderabad at 11.30 pm on May 24 and reach Kakinada Town at 11.50 am the next day.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) will run summer special trains between Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad and Kakinada Town (via Kazipet, Rayanapadu, Bhimavaram Town) from May 23 onwards.

Train no. 07461 Secunderabad-Kakinada Town special train will depart Secunderabad at 8.45 pm on May 23 and reach Kakinada Town at 7.30 am the next day. In the return direction, train no. 07462 Kakinada Town-Secunderabad special train will depart Kakinada Town at 6.15 pm on May 26 and reach Secunderabad at 5.55 am the next day. En route, the special train will stop at Kazipet, Rayanapadu, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Dwarapudi and Samalkot stations in both the directions.

Train no. 07240 Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam special train will depart Hyderabad at 11.10 pm on May 24 and reach Visakhapatnam at 1.45 am the next day. In the return direction, train no. 07239 Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad special train will depart Visakhapatnam at 5.35 pm on May 25 and reach Hyderabad at 6.45 am the next day.  Train no. 07461 Secunderabad-Kakinada Town special train will depart Secunderabad at 11.30 pm on May 24 and reach Kakinada Town at 11.50 am the next day.

South Central Railway

