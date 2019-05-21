Chief Secretary: Be ready to implement Kharif plan 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam has directed the officials to be ready for the implementation of Kharif contingency plan if the State did not receive normal rainfall. Reviewing with the officials of the Agriculture department on the implementation of Kharif Contingency Planning- 2019 at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Monday, the Chief Secretary instructed the officials to keep stock of seeds for distribution among farmers.

He also underscored the need for supplying quality seeds to farmers and directed the Rural Development department to take up agriculture-related works under the MGNREGS on a priority basis.