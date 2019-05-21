Home Cities Vijayawada

SCR to focus on manned crossings

South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya on Monday directed the officials concerned to ensure safety at the manned level crossings.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:

Holding a review meeting through video conference with Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) of the six divisions in SCR on safety and punctuality norms, the General Manager instructed the DRMs to formulate an action plan to improve punctuality by initiating measures to rectify failures in functioning of locomotives and signalling system. The officials were also instructed to process every financial transaction after two-stage verification and take steps to root out any drawbacks. The GM also reviewed the progress of the UMID app lication for the zone.

