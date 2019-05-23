Home Cities Vijayawada

Summer specials between Tirupati and Kakinada to clear extra rush

 South Central Railways (SCR) will run four summer special trains between Tirupati and Kakinada Town to clear extra rush of passengers in summer.

Published: 23rd May 2019

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   South Central Railways (SCR) will run four summer special trains between Tirupati and Kakinada Town to clear extra rush of passengers in summer.Train no. 07432 Tirupati-Kakinada Town special train will depart Tirupati at 7.30 pm on May 24 and 26 and reach Kakinada Town at 6.50 am the next day.

In the return direction, train no. 07431 Kakinada Town-Tirupati special train will depart Kakinada Town at 9.45 pm on May 25 and 27 and reach Tirupati at 8.45 am the next day.These special trains will halt at Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Tenali, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Dwarapudi and Samalkot stations in both the directions.

Special train tohalt at city
Vijayawada: A summer special train running between Gondia and Mangalore to clear extra rush of passengers in summer will make a halt at Vijayawada railway station. Train no. 08601 Gondia-Mangalore special train will depart Gondia at 11 pm on May 24 and reach Mangalore Jn at 9 pm the next day. En route the train will halt at Balharsah, Warangal, Vijayawada, Gudur, Renigunta, Jolarpet, Salem, Coimbatore, Palghat and Kannur. 

