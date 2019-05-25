Jagan Mohan Reddy’s residence becomes a centre of activity post results

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Tadepalli residence of YSR Congress supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy was abuzz with activity on Friday with IAS and IPS officers and politicians making a beeline to congratulate him on his landslide victory in the Assembly elections.

Hundreds of cars were found zooming through the narrow roads of Tadepalli towards the their destination -- the camp office of the Chief Minister-designate.

Police erected barricades and deployed personnel at strategic locations along the road leading to Jagan Mohan Reddy’s residence. Sanitation workers were also seen busy sweeping the roads.

Those who made a beeline to meet Jagan Mohan Reddy included Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal and priests from Tirumala. Tirumala priests, including Seshadri, offered the YSRC chief prasadams of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

Right from the morning, senior IAS, IPS officers, district collectors, members of various organisations and associations greeted Jagan. Among senior officials who called on him included APSRTC vice-chairman and managing director Surendra Babu, Principal Secretary, Home, Anuradha, Principal Secretary, Health, Poonam Malakondaiah and all secretaries of State government.

Party leaders who arrived at Jagan Mohan Reddy’s residence to greet him included newly-elected MLAs Ambati Rambabu, Alla Rama Krishna Reddy, K Parthasarathy, Srikanth Reddy, and MP Midhun Reddy. They had a meeting with him at 3 pm.

The residents in the locality woke up to a hive of activity with hundreds of vehicles speeding up and down the road leading the residence of the CM-designate and police blocking the roads. There was acute shortage of parking space.