Nine lost polls by narrow margin as  Jana Sena front, BJP play spoilsport

Published: 25th May 2019 08:51 AM

A polling officer puts indelible ink mark on the index finger of an women voter at a polling station. (Photo | AP)

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nine candidates belonging to both the TDP and YSRC lost the elections by a narrow margin of less than 2,000 votes.  

Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency witnessed a nail-biting finish with final 0verdict being in favour of YSRC candidate Malladi Vishnuvardhan, who managed a win with just 25 votes. It was the result of a triangular contest between him, TDP candidate Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and CPM candidate Ch Babu Rao. Malladi secured 70,721 votes while Bonda secured 70,696 votes. The CPM candidate’s 16.48 per cent vote share, that is 29,333 votes, proved the deciding factor.

Similarly, BJP candidate P Vishnukumar Raju played the deciding factor in Visakhapatnam North. Ganta Srinivasa Rao of the TDP had the last laugh by winning the elections by 1,944 votes. Ganta got 38.09% vote share (67,352 votes) while his nearest rival KK Raju of the YSRC secured 36.99% vote share (65,408).

The BJP candidate’s 10.63%  vote share (18,790 votes) proved crucial. It was a close fight in Tirupati where YSRC  candidate Bhumana Karunakar Reddy managed to win by just 708 votes against M Suguna of TDP. While Reddy secured 80,544 votes, Suguna got 79,834 votes. Jana Sena’s Chadalawada Krishnamurthy with his vote share of 12,315 votes (6.83%) played the spoilsport here. 

Rapaka Vara Prasad Rao of Jana Sena bagged the Razole MLA seat by a narrow margin of 814 votes. He secured 50,053 votes. In the triangular contest, Gollapalli Surya Rao of TDP secured 45,592 votes and Bonthu Rajeswara Rao of the YSRC got 49,239 votes.  

Jana Sena candidate B Parvati’s 6.3% vote share (12,033 votes) proved crucial in Ponnur Assembly constituency of Guntur district. If not her eating into his vote bank, Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar of the TDP, who lost to Venkata Rosaiah Kilari of the YSRC with a narrow margin of 1,112 votes, might have had a different result.

In Parchur of Prakasam district, it was a tough fight between Daggubati Venkateswara Rao of YSRC and Y Sambasiva Rao of the TDP. The former lost the elections by a narrow margin of 1,647 votes. P Vijay of BSP, an ally of Jana Sena, secured 5,649 votes. 

Katamreddy Vinod Reddy of the Jana Sena with his 5,503 votes, reportedly cutting into the vote bank of TDP candidate P Narayana, saw the latter losing at the hands of P Anil Kumar of the YSRC with a margin of 1,647 votes. 

If not for CPI’s Afsar Syed cornering 6,675 votes in Gannavaram Assembly constituency of Krishna district, the TDP might have lost the MLA seat. Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan won by just 838 votes. He faced a tough fight from Yarlagadda Venkata Rao of the YSRC.  Similarly, Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy of the TDP secured a win with a narrow margin of 1,024 votes against Madasi Venkaiah of YSRC, with BSP candidate Prasad cutting into YSRC vote bank and securing 2,983 votes.

