Home Cities Vijayawada

Officials gear up to make Jagan’s swearing-in ceremony a huge hit

Nearly 35K people will take part in function at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on May 30

Published: 26th May 2019 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam holds a meeting on Jagan’s swearing-in ceremony at the State Secretariat in Velagapudi on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the ‘auspicious’ time for Chief Minister-designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s swearing-in ceremony finalised, the State administration got cracking on the venue for the function and zeroed in on Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium. Jagan will take oath as the Chief Minister at 12.23 pm on May 30 in front of nearly 35,000 people at the stadium.

Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam on Saturday held a meeting with heads of various departments to ensure foolproof arrangements for the programme. Even though the YSRC had reportedly scouted for land at various other locations including Chinoutupalli, IGMC Stadium was largely favoured. The Chief Secretary directed the officials to make elaborate arrangements in view of the participation of many VIPs. He instructed the officials to erect signages for diverting traffic and arrange parking spaces in and around the venue.  

He also told the officials concerned to arrange free bus transportation facility from the parking spaces to the venue. He also told the protocol officials that the list of important people attending the event would be finalised in a day and directed them to make appropriate arrangements.

The Chief Secretary said that air-conditioners/air-coolers and fans should be in place in view of soaring temperatures in Vijayawada. He also stressed the need to distribute drinking water and snacks to the attendees. On the occasion, Secretary (General Administration Department) N Srikant explained that the attendees would be given passes under five categories — Most Important Persons, Very Very Important Persons, Very Important Persons, Media and General. Krishna district collector Md Imtiaz noted that while the stadium can accommodate 35,000 people, about 25,000 would be allowed into it because of the barricading and other arrangements. LED screens would be arranged for 10,000 people in the area behind the galleries of the stadium, he said.

Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said parking facilities would be arranged in CAR Grounds, PWD Grounds and Bishop Azaraiah School.

Special Chief Secretary Karikal Valaven, Principal Secretaries K Vijayanand, Additional DGP (Law and Order) A Ravishankar, Director General of Fire Services K Satyanarayana, Guntur district collector K Sasidhar and APCRDA Commissioner Ch Sreedhar were present. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation LV Subramanyam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp