31K from Telugu states to take JEE Advanced

Paper-1, with two sections, will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, and Paper-2, with three sections, will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Around 31,000 candidates from both the Telugu states are set to appear for JEE Advanced on Monday. The exam will consist of two objective type papers, which will include questions from physics, chemistry and mathematics.

Every wrong answer will lead to negative marking. Candidates have been asked to be present at their respective centres at least an hour before the commencement of the exam. 
They are instructed not to wear jewellery, full sleeve shirts, high heels and shoes to the centre. 

This year, the examination, which will be taken by more than 2 lakh aspirants from across the country, is being conducted by IIT Roorkee in online mode. 

In their attempt to keep a check on malpractice during JEE Advanced, IITs have introduced a dress code and a list of prohibited items. 

Biometric data (digital photo and fingerprints) of all the candidates will be collected inside the examination hall just before the start of the examination, both morning and afternoon sessions. 
They are requested to carry black ink ballpoint pen and valid ID proof apart from admit cards.

