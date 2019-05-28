Notices to Vijayawada Municipal Corporation staff on long leave

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Upon receiving complaints from the people over poor sanitation services in residential areas, municipal commissioner M Rama Rao on Monday directed the public health department officials to prepare a detailed list of sanitation staff who were on long leave and regular absentees.

The civic body chief accompanied by chief medical officer for health K Arjuna Rao carried out an inspection in Patamata and Brundavan Colony to check whether the sanitation staff were collecting household wastes in segregated bins as per the norms.

Sanitation inspectors told Rama Rao that it has become difficult for them to collect waste as majority of the staff assigned to that locality are on long leaves. The civic body chief directed officials to prepare a detailed list of sanitation staff on long leave and serve show-cause notices to the regular absentees.