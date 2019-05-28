Home Cities Vijayawada

Notices to Vijayawada Municipal Corporation staff on long leave

Sanitation inspectors told Rama Rao that it has become difficult for them to collect waste as majority of the staff assigned to that locality are on long leaves.

Published: 28th May 2019 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Vijayawada Municipal corporation building in the city

A view of Vijayawada Municipal corporation building in the city (Express Photo| Ch Narayana Rao)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Upon receiving complaints from the people over poor sanitation services in residential areas, municipal commissioner M Rama Rao on Monday directed the public health department officials to prepare a detailed list of sanitation staff who were on long leave and regular absentees. 

The civic body chief accompanied by chief medical officer for health K Arjuna Rao carried out an inspection in Patamata and Brundavan Colony to check whether the sanitation staff were collecting household wastes in segregated bins as per the norms.

Sanitation inspectors told Rama Rao that it has become difficult for them to collect waste as majority of the staff assigned to that locality are on long leaves. The civic body chief directed officials to prepare a detailed list of sanitation staff on long leave and serve show-cause notices to the regular absentees.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation VMC employees leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp