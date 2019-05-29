Home Cities Vijayawada

Subramanyam Sriram next Advocate General

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister-elect YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has zeroed in on senior advocate Subramanyam Sriram to be the new Advocate General. Though a couple of other names too did the rounds for the key post, sources told TNIE that Sriram has always been Jagan’s preferred choice. Sriram had earlier worked as special government pleader in the office of the Advocate General DV Sitarama Murthy from 2009 to 2011.

Born on July 5 1969, Sriram studied at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Law University, Aurangabad and began his career in August 1992 in the office of the C V Ramulu, who later went on to become a judge. He began his practice in 1996 and is an expert in constitutional law, education law and service law. Currently, he is engaged in civil, criminal, commercial, arbitration work alongside constitutional law.

