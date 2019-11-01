Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada RTA special counter to give licences to applicants on November 2

 Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) S Venkateswara Rao has called upon vehicle users to make use of the special counter being setup at the RTA office for receiving their smart cards/driving license a

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) S Venkateswara Rao has called upon vehicle users to make use of the special counter being set up at the RTA office for receiving their smart cards/driving license and vehicle registration certificate during the Spandana Programme on November 2.

In a press release issued here on Thursday, Rao said, “Due to delay in delivering the smart cards, several vehicle users throng the RTA office to inquire about the status of their cards. To streamline the procedure, the department has decided to provide smart cards to the concerned vehicle users directly for some time.”

The DTC further said that vehicle user who enrolled for the driving license and vehicle registration certificate at Vijayawada, Kankipadu, Ibrahimpatnam, Nunna, Gannavaram and G Konduru mandals before October 26 can collect their cards from the RTA office in Vijayawada by submitting a photocopy of their Aadhaar card. 

