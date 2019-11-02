Photojournalists’ Association of Andhra Pradesh gives awards to journalists

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Photojournalists’ Association of Andhra Pradesh conducted its award ceremony of the photography competition held on the occasion of World Photojournalism Day at the Culture Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati here on Friday. One of the photographers from TNIE, Prasant Madugula was honoured with G Sinivasulu Memorial Award for a photograph of a manual scavenger drinking water inside a manhole while on duty.

The photograph was titled as ‘Merciless Job’. Speaking on the occasion, Speaker Tammineni Sitaram said, “It is good to see photojournalists from all age groups work with such enthusiasm. The photos displayed at the exhibition must be seen by everybody in the city as they speak about so many social problems and situations prevailing in our surroundings.”