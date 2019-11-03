Home Cities Vijayawada

550th Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations held in Vijayawada

The festivities will conclude on November 12.  Programmes such as prabhatpheris will be held from November 3 to 8, diwans on November 12 and kirtans on November 8, 10, 11 and 12.

Guru Nanak

Guru Nanak (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 550th birth anniversary celebration of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev began in the city on Saturday.

The festivities will conclude on November 12.  Programmes such as prabhatpheris will be held from November 3 to 8, diwans on November 12 and kirtans on November 8, 10, 11 and 12. Gathka, a martial arts demonstration will be conducted on November 10 during nagar kirtan at 7 am.

The first day of prabhatpheri will start in Guntur from Gold Gym to the house of Kuldeep Singh. On other days, the same will begin from the gurudwara at Guru Nanak Colony in Vijayawada and conclude at different locations across the city.

