Guru Nanak Jayanti fete begins in Vijayawada-Guntur

VIJAYAWADA: Around 250 members of the Sikh community from Vijayawada and Guntur gathered at Guntur for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Devji on Sunday. A two-kilometre early morning walk, called Prabhatpheri was conducted from the Gold’s gym in Guntur, which concluded at S Kuldeep Singh’s residence.

Kirtans were an integral part of the walk and were continued at his residence. “As Guru Nanak Devji used to give utmost respect and importance to the women, the logo of our celebrations was unveiled by four women from our community,” said Gurjeeth Singh Sahini, one of the members of the community. Also, this was the first time in past 50 years that Guru Nanak Jayanti was celebrated in Guntur.