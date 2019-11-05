Home Cities Vijayawada

SCR proposes new railway bridge

Proposal sent to Railway Board; journey time between Vijayawada-Guntur to be reduced

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To ease rail traffic congestion between Krishna Canal Junction and Vijayawada on the grand trunk route, South Central Railway (SCR) officials have sent a proposal to the Railway Board seeking its permission and financial aid for constructing one more bridge to reduce the journey time for passengers travelling between Guntur and Vijayawada.

According to SCR officials, the distance between Guntur and Vijayawada railway junctions is 32.17 km and the journey time for express trains is between 50 to 55 minutes and 60 minutes for passenger trains. However, the trains have to reduce their speed to 40 kmph  between Krishna Canal Junction and Vijayawada as the bridges on River Krishna are made of iron girders. This in turn, is increasing the journey time between the two stations. 

Recently, Guntur MP Galla Jayadev raised the issue with higher authorities in SCR and claimed that APSRTC buses are reaching Vijayawada from Guntur within 35 to 40 minutes despite crossing a toll plaza near Kaza Village and facing traffic snarls.
“At present, there are two railway lanes near Krishna Canal Junction which connect to the grand truck road and two other lanes heading towards Guntur. Due to yard remodelling works, intermediate block signals have been arranged to ease rail traffic congestion for trains travelling towards Vijayawada,” an SCR official said.

“With increase in rail traffic between Guntur and Vijayawada junctions, it is necessary to construct one more bridge across River Krishna. A proposal has been sent to the Railway Board seeking its permission and financial aid for completing the project,’’ a senior railway official said to TNIE  on condition of anonymity.

