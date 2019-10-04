Home Cities Vijayawada

UDAY Express connecting Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam gets good response from travellers

The train was flagged off from Vizag by Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh C Angadi on September 26. 

Published: 04th October 2019 07:18 AM

Uday Express (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The newly-introduced UDAY (Utkrisht Double-Decker Air-Conditioned Yatri) Express, connecting Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, has evoked a good response from rail users, with its average occupancy reaching over 90 per cent. The train was flagged off from Vizag by Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh C Angadi on September 26. 

In a press release issued here on Thursday, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P Srinivas claimed that the introduction of UDAY Express has proved to be a boon to the commuters travelling between Visakhapatnam and Amaravati. Covering a distance of 350 km between the two cities, UDAY Express is equipped with high-end features, and has brief halts at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Tuni, Samarlakota, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem and Eluru, he said.

Srinivas said such double-decker trains were specially designed by the Indian Railways and were primarily allotted to busier routes to increase the carrying capacity. The express running between the two Andhra Pradesh cities has nine coaches, with a total seating capacity of 1,032. Its striking interiors, cushioned seating and display screens are some of the attractions. With five-and-a-half hours of the total journey time and competitive ticket pricing, the new train is one of the best options to commute between the two cities, the DRM added. 

Stating the new express has met the people’s expectations, Srinivas opined that the train has set the course to formalise new standards of convenience and cost-effectiveness to commuting through trains. 
  “As per the directives of Ministry of Railways, coaches provided by Germany’s Linke Hofmann Busch have enhanced safety features. They are anti-telescopic (do not overturn even in a collision), lighter and can go up to a speed of 160 kmph,” he said.  

