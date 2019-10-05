Home Cities Vijayawada

IMD predicts heavy rains next week across Andhra Pradesh 

The weather department stated that the trend would continue and the State would record good rains over the next week.

Published: 05th October 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

heavy rains

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall in isolated places of Rayalaseema districts on Sunday. Similarly, heavy rain warning were also issued to coastal Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and West Godavari districts for October 7 and 8.  

On Friday, moderate to heavy rains took place across Kurnool, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Krishna, Guntur and Nellore. Under the influence of upper air cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal, and adjoining areas of West Bengal and north coastal Odisha, moderate to heavy rains are expected in AP in the coming days, it said.

Kurnool district registered maximum rainfall of 65 mm, followed by Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam (55 mm and 47mm, respectively). Moderate rains lashed Vijayawada and many parts of Krishna, which recorded 20 mm of rainfall.  Vijayawada and the rural areas of the district experienced thunderstorm activity and cooler climate from Friday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, the southwest monsoon has been vigorous over Rayalaseema, where Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool districts experienced heavy rains. Highest rainfall of 7 cm was recorded at Gooty of Anantapur district; 6 cm rain was recorded at Pattikonda in Kurnool district, 10 cm at Raju Palem of Kadapa, 6 cm at Kamalapuram of Kadapa, 6 cm at Pamidi (Anantapur), 5 cm at Rayachoti (Kadapa) and 4 cm at Banaganapalle (Kurnool).

The State disaster management authority has also asked fishermen to stay away from the coast due to gusty winds ranging about 45-50 kmph. The weather department stated that the trend would continue and the State would record good rains over the next week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Meteorological Department IMD East Godavari West Godavari Vizianagaram Visakhapatnam Kurnool Heavy rains Andhra Pradesh rains
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp