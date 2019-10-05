IMD predicts heavy rains next week across Andhra Pradesh 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall in isolated places of Rayalaseema districts on Sunday. Similarly, heavy rain warning were also issued to coastal Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and West Godavari districts for October 7 and 8.

On Friday, moderate to heavy rains took place across Kurnool, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Krishna, Guntur and Nellore. Under the influence of upper air cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal, and adjoining areas of West Bengal and north coastal Odisha, moderate to heavy rains are expected in AP in the coming days, it said.

Kurnool district registered maximum rainfall of 65 mm, followed by Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam (55 mm and 47mm, respectively). Moderate rains lashed Vijayawada and many parts of Krishna, which recorded 20 mm of rainfall. Vijayawada and the rural areas of the district experienced thunderstorm activity and cooler climate from Friday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, the southwest monsoon has been vigorous over Rayalaseema, where Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool districts experienced heavy rains. Highest rainfall of 7 cm was recorded at Gooty of Anantapur district; 6 cm rain was recorded at Pattikonda in Kurnool district, 10 cm at Raju Palem of Kadapa, 6 cm at Kamalapuram of Kadapa, 6 cm at Pamidi (Anantapur), 5 cm at Rayachoti (Kadapa) and 4 cm at Banaganapalle (Kurnool).

The State disaster management authority has also asked fishermen to stay away from the coast due to gusty winds ranging about 45-50 kmph. The weather department stated that the trend would continue and the State would record good rains over the next week.