Krishna district horticulture department to train students on zero budget farming

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district horticulture department is going to organise a set of workshops for college students, on zero budget farming, rooftop gardening and organic farming soon.

“These workshops will be exclusively designed for the students so that they can pursue these as hobbies. Also, the initiative will try to connect the young generation with agriculture,” B Dayakar Babu, Assistant Director of Horticulture, Krishna district said on Friday.

Each workshop will be conducted for three days, with free enrolment. In the zero budget farming workshop, students will get to know how to have pest-free plants in zero-based budgeting. In rooftop gardening, how to grow vegetables on roofs will be taught. The public will also get a rooftop farming beginners’ kit.