Missing old woman found dead in Vijayawada's Bandar canal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The body of an old woman was found in Bandar canal near Kankipadu on the outskirts of the city on Thursday.

Some local people who found the body of the woman in the canal informed the matter to police. A police team reached the spot and retrieved the body from the Bandar canal. The deceased was identified as P Lakshmi (79), who went missing from her house on October 3. Her family members lodged a missing complaint with Penamaluru police on October 8.

Penamaluru Circle Inspector M Satyanarayana said that the body was sent for autopsy. A case under Section 174 of CrPC (suspicious death) was registered.