Drug racket busted, seven students held in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) busted a drug racket in the city by arresting seven persons, including two Nigerians.

From them, the police seized 14 grams of methylenedioxy methamphetamine and 2 kg of ganja. All the arrested are college students and below 30 years of age.

DCP-1 Harshavardhan Raja said the students indulged in ganja and drug peddling to meet their luxuries. The arrested were Sayina Ananth Kumar (26) of Kanuru, Yona Liswa Shabani (25) of Tanzania, Mohammad Gahel Rasool (24) of Sudan, Kandula Srikanth (30) of Krishna Lanka, A Sri Maruthi (22) of Poranki, Manne Hemanth Raj (26) of Krishna Nagar and Shaik Sandhani (18) of Tadigadapa.

The gang spread its tentacles across the city, targeting engineering students and rich people, the DCP said.