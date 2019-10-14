One dies, friend injured as car hits tractor in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 30-year-old man lost his life to a road accident on Saturday, while his friend in their car sustained severe injuries.

The accident took place near Kanumuru village in Pamarru Mandal, when the deceased Uyyal Srinivas Rao tried to overtake a tractor. Srinivas Rao and his friend, Kanna Babu, both real estate brokers, were on their way to Machilipatnam.

According to Pamarru police, at around 11 pm on Saturday near Kanumuru village limits, their car sped up to overtake a tractor but had to take a sharp left in order to avoid a head-on collision with another vehicle and as a result hit the tractor.

Srinivas Rao died on the spot. Passersby, upon noticing the incident, called an ambulance to rush them to the hospital. “When they were taken to a government hospital, doctors pronounced Srinivas Rao dead and referred Kanna Babu to Vijayawada government general hospital for better treatment,” said the police. A case of accidental death has been filed.