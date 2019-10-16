Home Cities Vijayawada

Air India flight extended to Tirupati

After Vijaya Sai’s letter, airline considering operating services to Vizag, Shirdi, Bengaluru

Published: 16th October 2019 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Air India, Aviation

Air India (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Air India extended its Delhi-Vijayawada flight service till Tirupati, which will commence from October 27. The flights will operate three days a week. Responding to a request by YSRC Rajya Sabha member V Vijaya Sai Reddy to introduce new flights for better connectivity of the State, Air India decided to extend its service. According to a press release, the airlines was planning to start flight operations from Vijayawada to destinations like Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Shirdi and Bengaluru.

Air India Chairperson and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani, in a letter to Vijaya Sai Reddy, said the airlines had examined the MP’s request and decided to extend the Delhi-Vijayawada flight AI 459/460 to Tirupati. The flight service will operate as Delhi-Vijayawada-Tirupati-Vijayawada-Delhi, starting from October 27. Lohani also said that earlier, Alliance Air was operating flights between Vizag-Vijayawada-Bengaluru and Vizag-Vijayawada-Tirupati routes daily till July 19 this year. 

“The flights were not meeting their cost of operations and hence ceased to operate from July 19. However, at the request of AP government, Alliance Air began a daily flight service with ATR aircraft in Hyderabad-Vijayawada-Vizag-Vijayawada-Hyderabad route from October 1, 2019,” the Air India CMD said.

With respect to flight services between Vijayawada-Tirupati-Vizag, Vijayawada-Shirdi and Vijayawada-Bengaluru routes, Lohani said the routes will be considered as and when the resources are properly augmented.Vijaya Sai Reddy thanked the CMD for responding positively to his request and considering starting more services in the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air India Delhi-Vijayawada flight Tirupati YSRC Rajya Sabha member V Vijaya Sai Reddy
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp