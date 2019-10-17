60-year-old man assaults, impregnates minor, held

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ajit Singh Nagar police arrested a sixty-year-old man for allegedly sexually exploiting a minor girl and impregnating her on Tuesday.

The incident came into light on Tuesday when the girl was taken to a hospital by her parents after she complained of stomach pain.

According to Ajit Singh Nagar inspector Lakshmi Narayana, the accused Devarakonda Achaiah alias Tarzan, worked as a watchman and had lured the minor in the pretext of chocolates.

When the girl’s parents, who are daily wage labourers, left home for work, he reportedly used to barge into the house and assault her.

“The accused repeatedly exploited the girl. When the girl fell ill, she was admitted to a private hospital, after which the heinous crime came into light. Based on a complaint, we arrested the accused and a case was registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act,” the inspector said.