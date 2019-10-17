After onion stalls, officials planning subsidised tomato stalls in rythu bazars?

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After setting up subsidised onion stalls in the Rythu Bazars of Krishna district, the officials are now planning to set up subsidised tomato stalls, as the prices are increasing at an alarming rate. In a span of less than 15 days, their cost increased by almost Rs 15 while its supply in the district dropped by almost half.

Despite the rise in demand for tomatoes ahead of Diwali, the supply has come down, with only 120 quintals being supplied to the Vijayawada Rythu Bazar, every day.

The market officials say due to recent floods, crops have been damaged to a great extent. In Vijayawada Rythu Bazar, one kg of tomato costs Rs 25-27 while in retail markets over Rs 45 is being charged.