Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation collaborates with European Centre for Mechatronics to launch second phase of Robo Labs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) in collaboration with European Centre for Mechatronics (ECM ) and German Centre for Advanced Studies launched their second phase of Advanced Robotics Control labs and training as part of

‘Indo-European Skilling Centres for Mechatronics and Industrial Robotics’ on Thursday. Currently 31 such facilities have been established in engineering colleges and universities across the State.

Through this initiative, students from 31 colleges underwent training in advanced robotics 1.0 which covered the basics, followed by phase 2.0 focusing on advanced learning and finally phase 3.0 which includes project work which are yet to be covered. At every phase, the students will undergo online tests and those shortlisted will be promoted to the next level. After the successful completion of the project, the trained candidates will be awarded certificates from APSSDC, ECM and ITA RWTH Aachen University of Germany.

In phase -1, the European Centre for Mechatronics established Advanced Robotics Labs in 11 engineering colleges in which around 788 candidates participated. The target for phase-2 is to train 800 students in 20 engineering colleges.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Till Quadflig, Managing Director of European Centre for Mechatronics- Germany said, “In Andhra Pradesh, there is a huge potential for the growth of robotics in automated technologies. The employability of the students who successfully completed all three phases of the training will be high both here as well as overseas.”