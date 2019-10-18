National Commission for Safai Karamcharis chairman warns authorities, End manual scavenging or face jail term

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) chairman Manhar Valij Bhai Zala cautioned the authorities concerned, they would be sent to jail if manual scavenging is found to be continuing under their purview. He was in the city on Thursday and held a meeting with representatives of Safai Karamchari Employees’ Welfare Association and unions belonging to Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC).

Speaking on the occasion, Manhar directed the municipal corporation officials to strictly follow the guidelines prescribed by the Supreme Court for the eradication of manual scavenging across the country and ensure their welfare and rehabilitation.

“Officials should focus on providing education, health, housing facility and loans to benefit safai karamcharis working for the wellbeing of society,” he said and sought the officials concerned to extend all necessary help for their upliftment.

District Collector A Md Imitaz informed that around 267 manual scavengers were identified in Krishna District during a survey conducted recently. “Financial assistance of `1.06 crore (`40,000 each) was given to the identified manual scavengers following the NITI Aayog recommendations by securing funds from National Safai Karamchari Finance Development Corporation (NSKFDC). Children of manual scavengers are being sent to welfare hostels and are also being training in various skills to make them industry ready,” he said.

Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said since 2016, five manual scavengers succumbed while cleaning the sewage channels under the purview of VMC.