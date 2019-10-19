SpiceJet’s Vijayawada- Mumbai flight only till October 26?

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: SpiceJet, which launched a daily direct flight between Vijayawada and Mumbai in the last week of May, will operate the service only till October 26. The airline’s representatives at Vijayawada airport said that continuation of the flight service later would be known only after the winter schedule (October 27 to March 31, 2020) is released.

“As per the present schedule, the direct flight connecting Vijayawada and Mumbai would be in operation till October 26 when the summer schedule ends. Its continuation later will be revealed when the airline releases the winter schedule next week,” a representative explained.

Same is the case with the airline’s services between Vijayawada and other destinations. Sources said that all the major airlines, including SpiceJet, have increased the number of services from 103 airports in the country this winter schedule compared to last year, which is finalised but is yet to be announced.

With this, Air India Express remains to be the only direct service between Vijayawada and Mumbai, albeit not daily. As per the schedule, the flight will be in operation on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays till March 28, 2020.