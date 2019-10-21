104 employees to stage protest at Vijayawada DMHO office

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Employees of the 104 emergency service have decided to stage protests at all district headquarters across the State on Monday, demanding the release of pending salaries and allowances.

As part of their protest, the disgruntled workers will lay siege to the office of the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) in the city on Monday. They have threatened to intensify their agitations if their demands are not met by the government.

The protestors claim their travel allowances are pending for the last 10 months. Some even claim not to have received salaries for the past three months.

Secretary of 104 employees union J Simhachalam said, “For over three months we did not receive salaries while the practice of giving transportation allowance was discontinued 10 months ago. Most of the vehicles requiring small repairs are lying in the shed as no steps are being taken for the same. Also, basic medicines and strips of blood sugar tests are not being provided to us,” adding,” We have requested the officials concerned many times to make use of the services but to no avail.”

The 104 service was started in order to provide medical treatment to people living in villages far away from PHCs.