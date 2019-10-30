Air pollution below national average in Vijayawada this Diwali

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vijayawada witnessed a decrease in air pollution this Diwali while noise pollution levels went up slightly as per statistics. This year, the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) conducted ambient air quality and noise level surveys in three locations across the city by installing diffusion tubes. They were Benz circle and IMA Hall (Governorpet) which are categorised as commercial areas and Yanamalakuduru, a residential area.

The survey followed the guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) after the Supreme Court order, which gave instructions to carry out studies in cities for 14 days,

starting seven days prior to Diwali and seven days after the festival.

The CPCB officials carried out a survey in all the three locations on October 21 to check noise levels from 6 pm to 12 midnight. Similarly, an air quality check was conducted from 6 am on October 21 to 6 am the next day to assess SO2, NO2 and suspended particulate matter (SPM) concentration in the air. The survey was repeated on the day of Diwali.

“As per the survey, the air pollution levels in the three localities are below the national standards, while the noise pollution levels have slightly exceeded the statutory limits. Prior to Diwali, noise pollution figures stood at 67.46 decibels in Benz Circle and increased to 72 decibels on the day of the festival. Similarly at IMA Hall, the noise levels hovered around 61.86 decibels and rose to 68.4 on Diwali. 61.42 decibels was recorded at Yanamalakuduru which rose to 66.26 decibels,’’ APPCB senior environmental scientist K Srinivas told TNIE.

Srinivas further said that ambient air quality was within the prescribed standard. There was no issue with the levels of SO2, NO2 and PM10 concentration both prior to Diwali and on the day of the festival.

The PM10 levels at Benz circle stood at 47ug/m3 on October 21 and increased to 89 ug/m3 on Diwali. Similarly, at IMA Hall it was 44 ug/m3 and rose to 104 ug/m3 on festival day and at Yanamalakuduru it was 42 ug/m3 and finally 95 ug/m3 on Diwali. The PM2.5 levels in the localities lie within the Central Pollution Control Board’s prescribed limits, he concluded.