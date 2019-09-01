Man kills wife over extramarital affair in Krishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 34-year-old man killed his wife with a chutney pounder after he saw her with another man in his house at Nidamanur village on Saturday morning. He, later, surrendered before the police and confessed to his crime.

According to Gannavaram police, the accused, K Somelu (34), was a lorry driver by profession and married Aswini (28) nine years ago. The couple were living in a rented house at Ram Nagar of Nidamanur village and had frequent quarrels. The police said Somelu left home on Friday night, after a heated argument with Aswini and accused her of having an extramarital affair with a man of the same village. When he came back on Saturday morning, he was shocked to see another person and his wife on a bed.

“Angered by this, Someru attacked his wife with a chutney pounder. She was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital and died during treatment due to severe head injuries,” the polic added.

A murder case was registered under section 302 of IPC against Somelu and he was taken into custody. “After committing the crime, he surrendered before the police.”