Home Cities Vijayawada

Man kills wife over extramarital affair in Krishna

 A 34-year-old man killed his wife with a chutney pounder after he saw her with another man in his house at Nidamanur village on Saturday morning.

Published: 01st September 2019 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 34-year-old man killed his wife with a chutney pounder after he saw her with another man in his house at Nidamanur village on Saturday morning. He, later, surrendered before the police and confessed to his crime.

According to Gannavaram police, the accused, K Somelu (34), was a lorry driver by profession and married Aswini (28) nine years ago. The couple were living in a rented house at Ram Nagar of Nidamanur village and had frequent quarrels. The police said Somelu left home on Friday night, after a heated argument with Aswini and accused her of having an extramarital affair with a man of the same village. When he came back on Saturday morning, he was shocked to see another person and his wife on a bed.

“Angered by this, Someru attacked his wife with a chutney pounder. She was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital and died during treatment due to severe head injuries,” the polic added.
A murder case was registered under section 302 of IPC against Somelu and he was taken into custody. “After committing the crime, he surrendered before the police.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, flanked by Sachin Tendulkar and Minister Kadakampally Surendran, watching the Nehru Trophy Boat Race | Albin Mathew
Sachin Tendulkar flags off Maiden Champions Boat League in Kerala
WATCH: This Ganesh idol is made using 108kgs of dry fruits!
Gallery
A group picture of all the recipients with Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla and Manoj K Sonthalia, Chairman and Managing Director of Express Publications, Madurai. (Photo | EPS)
Devi Awards 2019: Meet the winners!
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Yuvan Shankar Raja turns 40-plus: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp