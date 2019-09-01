Secretariat exam from today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Candidates appearing for the Village and Ward Secretariat examination were advised by district collector Md Imtiaz to be at the examination centres by 9 am. He said the candidates will not be permitted to enter even if they are late by one minute.

For the smooth conduct of the examination, district officials have roped in 14,000 employees for various job roles. As many as 194 special buses from 13 depots along with the existing 709 were also arranged for the transportation of the candidates. Two OMR sheets will be given to the candidates, one of which will be a copy of what they have answered to take back and tally with the answer key.