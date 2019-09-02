Inauguration of Dr YSR Park in Vijayawada today  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would inaugurate Dr YSR Park at the Police Control Room

junction in Vijayawada at 5 pm Monday, marking the death anniversary of late former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

“The previous government had removed the statue with ill intentions. We have reinstalled the same at a park near the junction. We have also changed the name of the park to Dr YSR Park,” he said.