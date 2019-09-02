Inauguration of Dr YSR Park in Vijayawada today
“The previous government had removed the statue with ill intentions. We have reinstalled the same at a park near the junction. We have also changed the name of the park to Dr YSR Park,” he said.
Published: 02nd September 2019 09:31 AM | Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 09:31 AM | A+A A-
VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would inaugurate Dr YSR Park at the Police Control Room
junction in Vijayawada at 5 pm Monday, marking the death anniversary of late former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.
“The previous government had removed the statue with ill intentions. We have reinstalled the same at a park near the junction. We have also changed the name of the park to Dr YSR Park,” he said.