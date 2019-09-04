Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra health officials planning to make Oxygen cylinders compulsory in private ambulances

At present, private ambulances, especially those in the rural areas, do not have oxygen supply.

Published: 04th September 2019 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

108 ambulance

Image for representation.

By Kiranmai Tutika
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to put a stop on incidents of death during transit to hospitals, officials of the health department are going to issue instructions to all private ambulances in the State to carry oxygen cylinders soon. 

While the State government is revamping all the ambulance services - both 108 and 104, the officials are now thinking of bringing in strict guidelines for operating the private ambulances as well. 

Usually, private ambulances are of two types, one that is run by private hospitals for emergency cases and the other run by agencies that offer ambulance services on call. The expert committee constituted by the State identified that a majority of the private ambulances operated by agencies lack the basic fitness and life-saving equipment. Cases of death of patients during transit in these private ambulances are also high. Although the district authorities should have kept a tab on these ambulances, officials concerned lack records of these as well as their certifications.

Hence, the officials are planning to make oxygen cylinders and defibrillators mandatory in the ambulances, as these two play important role in saving the lives of cardiac patients, pregnant women and those accident victims, who would struggle to breathe.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official of the health department said, “There needs to be a regulatory authority on the private ambulance services too. As we are bringing the government services on track, the private services should also be regulated for better results. Soon this will be implemented.”
At present, private ambulances, especially those in the rural areas, do not have oxygen supply. Also, officials are likely to fix the price charged in the private ambulances, as there have been complaints that a majority of these charges not less than Rs 1,000 for small distances. 

In Vijayawada city, a private ambulance service was charging almost `700 for basic transportation and for oxygen support they charge an extra `300; for ventilator service, the total cost becomes `3,000. If the patients are from rural regions and have to reach the GGH in the city, the prices go up to somewhere in the range of `5,000 to `8,000.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra government GGH andhra private hospitals andhra government hospitals andhra healthcare 108 ambulance service
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp