Home Cities Vijayawada

Adani Group to ‘rework’ Rs 70k crore data centre plans

Comprising parks in 150 acres atop Kapuluppada hill and 350 acres in Nakkapalle mandal, the first phase of the project was to be completed in 18 months. 

Published: 06th September 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Representatives of Adani Group with Industries and IT Minister Mekapati Gautham Reddy at Secretariat on Thursday | Express

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Adani Group is learnt to have agreed to come up with alternate proposals for setting up their Data Centre and Technology Park in the State on the advice of Industries and IT Minister Mekapati Gautham Reddy.

The group’s representatives met the minister at the Secretariat here Thursday apparently to press for the government’s green signal to proceed with the proposed data centre and tech park in Visakhapatnam. Sources told TNIE that despite the government’s earlier suggestion that it set up the Rs 70,000-crore mega project in a backward area, the group’s representatives did not put forward any such plans during their meeting with Gautham Reddy.

The Adani Group had inked an MoU with the State government for setting up the facility in the port city during TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s tenure in January this year. The project, to be backed up by renewable energy, was expected to create one lakh direct and indirect jobs. Comprising parks in 150 acres atop Kapuluppada hill and 350 acres in Nakkapalle mandal, the first phase of the project was to be completed in 18 months. 

5 GW data centre parks proposed

The group proposed to set up three data centre parks with a capacity of 5 GW over two decades.
However, after the foundation was laid by Naidu, the project hasn’t moved an inch. Official sources said Gautham Reddy insisted that the Adani group rework its plans. “If you put forward proposals for land at an alternate location, and a fixed timeline for the project, besides specific proposals on your annual project plans, not what you are going to do in 20 years, the government will extend full cooperation,” the minister reportedly told the group’s representatives.

The sources told TNIE that the group’s representatives informed the minister that they were willing to sit and rework. “They said they wanted to send a team to renegotiate,” the sources said. The point of contention is the land location. The government, it is learnt, is not willing to allocate land and is also of the view that since Vizag is already developed, moving the project to a backward area would be ideal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adani Group IT Park
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp