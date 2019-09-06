Home Cities Vijayawada

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy aims at 100 per cent literacy of Andhra Pradesh

 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said his government aims to achieve 100 per cent literacy in the State in the next five years.

Published: 06th September 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said his government aims to achieve 100 per cent literacy in the State in the next five years.  Speaking at the Teachers’ Day programme organised by the State government here on Thursday, the Chief Minister called for sweeping changes in the education system by strengthening the government schools and improving enrolment rate.

On the occasion, Jagan presented awards to 143 best teachers in the State. Noting that the rate of illiteracy is higher in the State, he underlined the need to make it zero. “While the national average illiteracy rate is 27 per cent, our State stands at 33 per cent which is not a good sign and with the government initiatives and your commitment we can bring down the rate to zero per cent,” he told the teachers.

He said that teachers play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the children by laying a strong foundation on moral and ethical grounds. Stating that his government started many path-breaking schemes to improve the standard of education, he  said the goal can be achieved only with the active participation of teachers.

He said Amma Vodi, fee reimbursement and paying `20,000 annually for hostel and mess charges were some of the initiatives from the government to encourage enrolment, but it is the teacher who has to mould the child as a responsible citizen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy andhra literacy YSRCP government
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp