CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy aims at 100 per cent literacy of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said his government aims to achieve 100 per cent literacy in the State in the next five years. Speaking at the Teachers’ Day programme organised by the State government here on Thursday, the Chief Minister called for sweeping changes in the education system by strengthening the government schools and improving enrolment rate.

On the occasion, Jagan presented awards to 143 best teachers in the State. Noting that the rate of illiteracy is higher in the State, he underlined the need to make it zero. “While the national average illiteracy rate is 27 per cent, our State stands at 33 per cent which is not a good sign and with the government initiatives and your commitment we can bring down the rate to zero per cent,” he told the teachers.

He said that teachers play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the children by laying a strong foundation on moral and ethical grounds. Stating that his government started many path-breaking schemes to improve the standard of education, he said the goal can be achieved only with the active participation of teachers.

He said Amma Vodi, fee reimbursement and paying `20,000 annually for hostel and mess charges were some of the initiatives from the government to encourage enrolment, but it is the teacher who has to mould the child as a responsible citizen.