Home Cities Vijayawada

Govt stands by its word on liquor prohibition: Minister Narayana Swamy

Narayana Swamy visited Shantivan, a de-addiction centre in Vijayawada, which is being run by renowned psychiatrist Dr. Indla Rama Subba Reddy.

Published: 06th September 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  “The State government is standing by its word on abolition of liquor in the State and therefore it has reduced 20 per cent of the existing shops this year,” said Minister for Excise and Commercial Taxes K Narayana Swamy, while addressing a press conference here on Thursday. He requested opposition parties and social groups to come forward and support this initiative.

Narayana Swamy visited Shantivan, a de-addiction centre in Vijayawada, which is being run by renowned psychiatrist Dr. Indla Rama Subba Reddy. As the State government has proposed to set up one de-addiction centre in each district, he elicited the opinion of Subba Reddy.

“I felt very bad after seeing young children and students, who are being treated at the de-addiction centre. Over 70 people are being treated at Shantivan. I am clueless about how children, aged 15 years, are getting addicted to alcohol and drugs.He further said that there are people across the State who are addicted to country-made liquor. In Krishna district alone, around 32 villages are identified to be producing country-made liquor. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Narayana Swamy liquor prohibition
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp