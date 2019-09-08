Exam key for Village Secretariat examination out

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State government officials released the final key of Category 1 Village Secretariat examination on Saturday. The exam had taken place on September 1 in morning session. The officials have decided to award two marks for every candidate, due to the error in two questions of the examination paper. The initial key was released on the evening of the exam and the candidates were asked to submit their objections regarding the same.

Taking objections into consideration, two questions were declared to be wrong for which two marks will be awarded to both the candidates who had attempted the questions and those who did not. The final key is available on http://gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in/ and given for each set of question paper.