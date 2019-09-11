Home Cities Vijayawada

Section 144 in Palnadu, Guntur city; no permission for TDP, YSRC rallies

The police have been making all-out efforts to shift the alleged victims from the TDP’s rehabilitation camp since Monday night and some of them left the camp.

 VIJAYAWADA:  A tense situation is prevailing at Palnadu region and Guntur with both the ruling YSRC and Opposition TDP announcing to take out ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rallies on the same day (Wednesday) and almost at the same time. Prohibitory orders were clamped and all kinds of rallies and dharnas were banned in the sensitive Palnadu region as well as in Guntur ahead of the proposed rallies by the two parties.

“Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Section 30 of Police Act are in force,’’ Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang said on Tuesday. He also said permission was denied to ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rallies called by both the ruling and Opposition parties and asked leaders not to create disturbance in the sensitive region in the name of visiting the villages.

The police have been making all-out efforts to shift the alleged victims from the TDP’s rehabilitation camp since Monday night and some of them left the camp. The police shifted 24 victims to Pinnelli and 14 to Atmakur and police pickets were set up in the sensitive villages of Palnadu region. Senior police officials maintained that the situation will return to normalcy in the next couple of days and asked politicians to observe restraint.

A tight security blanket has been thrown around the rehabilitation camp at Arundalpet and police were making last-minute efforts to shift the alleged victims to their native places. It is learnt that the police have decided to stop the alleged victims from moving out of the camp on Wednesday morning and stop the rally to prevent any untoward incident.

Senior police officials on Tuesday night visited the camp and supervised security arrangements. Police pickets were set up and round-the-clock surveillance was arranged in the sensitive villages of Palnadu as a precautionary measure and a large number of cops were deployed in Guntur. 

TAGS
YSRC TDP Chalo Atmakur Guntur Section 144 Gautam Sawang
