Vijayawada traffic cops use ads, clips to create awareness among violators

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to create awareness on traffic rules, amended Motor Vehicle Act- 2019 and negative effects of a traffic violation, among the violators of traffic rules, traffic police personnel are incorporating novel ways to reach out to them. With the growing usage of digital media and increased footprint of social media, the police are utilising advertisements and short films on YouTube and Facebook or in movie theatres during intervals, to create awareness among the public, mostly youths and their parents.

Some clips would request commuters to wear a helmet while riding a motorcycle. Some would request the public to fasten seat belts while driving and commuting in a four-wheeler.“With revised penalties for violation of traffic rules coming into effect soon, we have come up with the idea of short films to create awareness. We are playing these clips at seminars, awareness sessions, movie theatres during intervals and advertisement spaces in public places,” said the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police TV Nagaraju.

On the other hand, police have filed as many as 1,400 cases this week and collected Rs 5 lakh as penalty from the violators during the enforcement drives conducted across the city.

Also, with the help of an NGO, VHEEDU — Voluntary Health Education Economy Development Unit — counselling sessions were conducted for 300 youngsters, along with their parents, who were warned to not give vehicles to their minor children. “There will be a greater impact if we try to explain visually or through action. Short films and advertisements carrying important messages have garnered good response from public,” Nagaraju said.