‘It’s a government sponsored murder’, TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu attacks government

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the AP Assembly former Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao’s suicide was a clear case of ‘government-sponsored murder’, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday demanded a CBI probe into the circumstances that led to the suicide of Kodela.

“ Kodela was victimised and harassed by the government. He was humiliated in the name of police cases since the past three months,’’ he said speaking to media in Hyderabad before joined procession to bring the mortal remains of Kodela to Guntur.

Lashing out at the YSRC dispensation and detailing about the cases that were ‘foisted’ against Kodela and other TDP leaders, Naidu questioned as to where the ruling party is leading the state. Naidu said that Kodela and his family were humiliated in the name of cases.