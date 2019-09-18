‘Naidu, kin drove Kodela to suicide’, YSRC hits back at harassment claims

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Strongly refuting allegations that government harassment drove former Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao to suicide, YSR Congress leaders on Tuesday held TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Kodela’s family members responsible for his tragic end and asserted that they had no objection to a CBI probe as demanded by the Opposition leader.

“There is a mystery behind Kodela’s death. TDP leaders filed cases against him, not the government. It was Naidu who had humiliated Kodela. TDP and Kodela’s family members are responsible for his death,” alleged Ambati Rambabu, the YSRC official spokesperson. Speaking to the media, he accused TDP leaders of playing politics over the death of their own leader and trying to pin the blame on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.